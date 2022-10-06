Fort Wayne police arrest nine suspects in drug investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind, (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police arrested nine people in connection to a fentanyl drug investigation.

The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Narcotics Division has been investigating the sale of conterfeit blue M30 pills, containing fentanyl. The investigation resulted in the serving of search warrants at five locations.

275 grams of fentanyl, three rifles, and two handguns were recovered. One handgun was stolen.

The suspects, locations, and charges are as follows,

SUSPECT #1: Sfe Oh La, M/A/27 years of age

CHARGE: 2 counts Dealing Cocaine/Narcotic Drug, Level 2 Felony

4 counts Dealing Cocaine/Narcotic Drug, Level 3 Felony

1 count Dealing Cocaine/Narcotic Drug, Level 4 Felony

1 count of Theft, Level 6 Felony

SUSPECT #2: Ha Na, F/A/38 years of age

CHARGE: 3 counts of Dealing Cocaine/Narcotic Drug, Level 2 Felony

SUSPECT #3: Ma Pe, M/A/38 years of age

CHARGE: 2 counts of Dealing Cocaine/Narcotic Drug, Level 2 Felony

SUSPECT #4: Sadid Mot, M/A/38

CHARGE: 1 count of Dealing Cocaine/Narcotic Drug, Level 3 Felony

1 count of Dealing Cocaine/Narcotic Drug, Level 4 Felony

SUSPECT #5: Ah Lee, M/A/28 years of age

CHARGE: 2 counts of Dealing Cocaine/Narcotic Drug, Level 2 Felony

SUSPECT #6: Abdul Razik Bin Mohamad Sayad, M/A/21 years of age

CHARGE: 1 count of Dealing Cocaine/Narcotic Drug, Level 3 Felony

1 count of Dealing Cocaine/Narcotic Drug, Level 4 Felony

SUSPECT #7: Aung Kaing, M/A/23 years of age

CHARGE: 2 counts of Dealing Cocaine/Narcotic Drug, Level 2 Felony

2 counts of Dealing Cocaine/Narcotic Drug, Level 3 Felony

1 count of Dealing Cocaine/Narcotic Drug, Level 4 Felony

SUSPECT #8: Cody Jackson, M/W/30 years of age

CHARGES: 1 count of Armed Robber, Level 3 Felony

1 count of Possession of Cocaine/Narcotic Drug, Level 4 Felony

1 count of Resisting Law Enforcement, A misdemeanor

SUSPECT #9: Unnamed Juvenile, M/A/16 years of age

CHARGES: 2 counts of Dealing Cocaine/Narcotic Drug, Level 2 Felony

1 count of Armed Robbery, Level 3 Felony

1 count of Resisting Law Enforcement, Level 6 Felony

LOCATION OF INCIDENT:

1909 Chartwell Dr., 1933 Chartwell Dr., 2109 Chartwell Dr., 3817 Plaza Dr., and 4402 Lillie St.