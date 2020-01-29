Fort Wayne plumbing manufacturer closes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A vinyl plumbing manufacturer has closed its Fort Wayne plant, and many workers say they were caught off-guard by the news.

Genova Products sent out a letter last Friday telling employees it was closing the facility on Airport Drive, then started laying off employees Tuesday.

Megan Lawson, a now-former Genova worker, tells Fort Wayne’s NBC most employees were caught completely unawares.

“A company doesn’t just fold overnight or over the weekend. It’s been so ‘hush, hush’ about everything, and kept everything so secretive.”

Genova management says the move is due to the company defaulting on its loans and being unable to find an investor or buyer.

More than 70 workers are impacted by the closure.