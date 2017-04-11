Fort Wayne Philharmonic announces next “Live at Lunch” concert

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you like orchestra music, you’ll want to be in downtown Fort Wayne a month from today.

The Fort Wayne Philharmonic will hold another of its free “Live at Lunch” concerts on Friday, May 12th at the Allen County Courthouse Rotunda in downtown Fort Wayne at noon. The Live at Lunch series kicked off on January 26th of this year at the Sweetwater Sound Cafeteria, and is similar to the Phil’s former pop-up series called “Random Acts of Music.”

The events are designed to reach people in their own workplaces or convenient public settings, in a casual and relaxed experience. The nearly hour-long concerts bring the best of classical music directly to the public, on their own terms, as Managing Director Jim Palermo says:

“Not only do we want to create, produce, and perform exceptional and compelling art. We want to grow our listener base by boldly innovating to connect with new groups of people.”

Live at Lunch is part of a larger and more comprehensive series of programs and services offered to the community, which are designed to reach even more community members than ever before.