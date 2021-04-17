Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry to receive 40,000-pound donation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A combined effort from Hill’s Pet Nutrition, the Humane Society of the United States, and Community Harvest Food Bank will result in a massive pet food donation to the Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry.

According to a Pantry press release, the 20-ton donation is being made after Hill’s worked with the Humane Society to coordinate the donation, which will be received by Community Harvest on the Pet Food Pantry’s behalf.

“We know that Hoosiers have been struggling to care for their pets throughout the pandemic and are grateful for all of the work that Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry does to ensure that pets can stay where they belong—with their people,” said Samantha Morton, Indiana State Director of the Humane Society of the United States. “We are inspired by Hill’s Pet Nutrition’s generosity and commitment to supporting Indiana animal welfare organizations.”

The Pantry provides pet food at no cost to owners who cannot afford to feed their pets on their own. In 2020, it distributed 76,517 pounds of food to help pets and their owners in Northern Indiana. You can learn more at https://www.fwpetfoodpantry.com/get-help.