Fort Wayne partners for home buyer assistance program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne announced Wednesday they have partnered with Pathfinder Services to help home buyers.

The partnership between Pathfinder and the Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services will provide forgivable loans with up to $8,000 to assist with down payment, closing and pre-paid costs.

To qualify, applicants must have a household income at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income, must contribute at least $1,000 to the purchase of the home, must attend a home buyer education course and the home must be within Fort Wayne city limits.

The City expects 75 home buyers to be helped by the program, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

“Home ownership plays a critical role in building strong and vibrant neighborhoods, as well as stable families,” said Housing & Neighborhood Services Director Kelly Lundberg. “Home ownership can help residents reduce their monthly housing costs, build equity and benefit from tax breaks.”

For more information, call Kristy Wall at 260-355-2517 or find an online application here.