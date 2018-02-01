Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department collects two awards at annual conference

(WOWO), Fort Wayne, Ind.- The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department is raking in the hardware.

The Department has been the host for this week’s annual IPRA Conference & Expo, which is held at the Grand Wayne Center.

Two awards were handed to the Parks and Rec Department. The Unwind Your Mind program, which offers classes and activities to people who show early stages of dementia, received the Inclusive Program Award. Also, the Food Service Program received the Inclusive Community Service Award, which serves around 100,000 free meals and snacks annually at it’s nine summer playground sites and four year-round facilities.