Fort Wayne Parks Foundation seeking more donations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): This is known as the “Season of Giving” and the Fort Wayne Park Foundation is hoping you’ll keep them in mind.

Foundation President Rick Phillips tells the Journal Gazette donations have been “very slow” to the Foundation, which has launched a pair of fundraising efforts to pay for maintenance and projects like Promenade Park, which is part of the city’s riverfront development project.

Another fundraiser is for maintenance and unexpected costs at the rest of the city’s parks. So far they’ve raised more than $63,000 since August for both campaigns, but officials say that’s not nearly enough for what they need.

Visit FWparkfoundation.org to donate or learn more.