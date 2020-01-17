Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation sending “needs assessment” survey to citizens

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department is conducting a Community Needs Assessment Survey to gather crucial feedback about parks, facilities and programs offered to Fort Wayne citizens.

A randomly selected group of citizens will receive or have already received a questionnaire in the mail, which can be completed and mailed back in an included postage-paid envelope, or can be completed online following included instructions. To ensure a comprehensive result, those who received Needs Assessment questionnaires are encouraged to complete the survey, even if they do not use most or any Parks and Recreation services.

“This survey is something we do periodically to gather a large amount of feedback from those who we serve in our community,” said Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel. “We highly value the voices of our fellow citizens and we use this information in our decision-making process as we complete projects throughout our parks and facilities. That’s why it is so very important that everyone who receives a survey shares their feedback.”

Citizen feedback is vital to the strategic planning efforts of the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department, and citizens can participate even if they did not receive a survey in the mail.

To share feedback without receiving a survey, interested citizens can access a survey at this link.