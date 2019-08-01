Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation announces pool closing dates

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation has announced closing dates for the city pools and splash pads.

Many of the pool staff members will be returning to school in the next few weeks. As a result, the city has announced that McMillen Pool will wrap up its season at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 2.

The Northside Pool is set to close up at 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 10.

The splash pads in the city will remain open through the end of September or early October which is when they will need to be winterized for the upcoming cold weather.

You can find splash pads at the following parks:

Franklin School Park – 1903 St. Marys Avenue – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Buckner Park – 6114 Bass Road – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

McCormick Park – 2300 Raymond & Holly – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Memorial Park – 2301 Maumee & Glasgow – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Robert E. Meyers Park – Parkview Field – 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. (on days with no events)

Shoaff Park – 6401 St. Joe Road – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kreager Park – 7225 North River Road – 9 a.m. to 9.p.m.

Waynedale Park – 2900 Koons & Elzey – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You can find out more information on the city pools and splash pads at fortwayneparks.org.