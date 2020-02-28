Fort Wayne Parks and Rec. to hold seasonal job fair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Job Fair on Wednesday, March 18 from 4-6 p.m. at the downtown Community Center, 233 W. Main Street.

More than 300 jobs are currently available in a variety of both outdoor and indoor facilities. This fair will allow interested applicants to learn about various jobs, responsibilities, and benefits. They can also speak directly to the supervisors of the various positions.

City of Fort Wayne Human Resources representatives will be on-site to accept applications. Most of the jobs require applicants to be 18 years or older, but some positions are available for younger people 16 and up.

Those interested in reviewing currently available positions can also visit the City of Fort Wayne jobs site at cityoffortwayne.org/jobs-with-the-city.