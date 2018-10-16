Fort Wayne one of top 15 best places to move to in the nation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne was recently listed in a Reader’s Digest article on the 15 best places to move to within the U.S.

The article focused on locations that offer great green spaces, an abundance of recreational opportunities, thriving city life, active local communities and reasonable real estate prices.

Fort Wayne, Indiana was first on the list. The article states the city is “very much flying under-the-radar” making it an affordable place to purchase a home. The article also mentions Fort Wayne’s top-ranked minor-league baseball park, Parkview Field, and its booming brewery and music scenes.

Other featured cities include Chattanooga, Tennessee, Tupelo, Mississippi, and Carmel, Indiana.