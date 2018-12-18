Fort Wayne on pace to match homicide record

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Homicides are up in Fort Wayne this year.

Fort Wayne police have dealt with 45 homicides this year so far. Last year’s total was 41, and the city set a record at 49 two years ago. Sgt. Jim Seay tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 that 20 of those are considered “open” cases, and investigators could use your help.

“They want help from the public all the time. If you know something, please give them a call. 57% clearance (of homicides) is good, but we want to do better obviously.”

Seay adds that most of those murders are related to drugs or domestic violence. Of those 45, two were ruled accidental and two were ruled self-defense.