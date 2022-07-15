Fort Wayne Officials Advertising request For Bulk Trash Proposals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne officials have officially put out a request for private trash companies to submit proposals to take over the city’s bulk garbage pickup. This includes items too large to fit in bins or bags. GFL Environmental USA took over the city’s trash and recycling hauling back on July 1st which includes weekly pickup of one full trash cart and up to three additional bags, along with recycling collection every other week.

GFL was awarded the city’s contract after more than three years of poor service from Texas-based Red River Waste Solutions. According to The Journal Gazette, the Solid Waste Department published an advertisement Thursday to request bids for a bulk trash contract. The public notice said the city is seeking a provider “that is capable of developing and operating a residential bulk collection program” for 83,400 homes in Fort Wayne.