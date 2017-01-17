Fort Wayne officers need help identifying suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man captured in the surveillance photos above.

Michael Joyner, Public Information Officer for the Fort Wayne Police Department tells WOWO news, the man is wanted for stealing a purse from inside a car parked at Crazy Pins back on Dec. 31, 2016. Staff members at Crazy Pins were able to capture the video of the suspect breaking into the vehicle.

Anyone with information that can lead to his identity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (436-7867).