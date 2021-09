FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There are fewer available office vacancies in the Fort Wayne area.

According to a report from the Zacher Company, the Fort Wayne market’s office vacancy rate is at 9.2%, which is the lowest it’s been in ten years or so.

The report does project more empty space next year, due to the addition of Electric Works and the Riverfront at Promenade Park, but the report says things will still be healthy and could lead to rent prices never before seen in the Fort Wayne market.

