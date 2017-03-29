Fort Wayne offers email notifications of sewer overflows

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Spring is here, and that means we’ll be seeing our fair share of rain for a while.

That’s why the City of Fort Wayne is giving residents a chance to sign up for email alerts when combined sewer overflows into the city’s rivers happen. The city’s combined sewer system often overflows when stormwater from rain fills up sewer pipes… so the City is giving interested individuals and organizations a chance to sign up for notifications, which will help people know when water may not be safe for human contact.

Combined sewer overflows affect the following areas:

· St. Joseph River from Coliseum Boulevard to the confluence of the Maumee River

· St. Mary’s River from Airport Expressway to the confluence of the Maumee River

· Maumee River from the confluence of the St. Joseph River and the St. Mary’s River through the City of New Haven to the Platter Road Bridge over the Maumee River in Milan Township.

You can sign up through this link.

Fort Wayne is one of 105 communities in Indiana where the overflow problem happens. The City is currently working on building a deep rock tunnel to reduce overflows by 90% by 2025.