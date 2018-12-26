Fort Wayne November unemployment at 3.2%

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The latest employment report from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development shows little change for Fort Wayne between October and November 2018.

The Fort Wayne Metro labor force, which includes Allen County, shrank slightly from just over 220,000 in October to just under 219,000 for November, according to the state’s numbers, but the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.2%. That’s still lower than the state average of 3.5%.

The Kokomo area has the highest unemployment rate at 8.3%. Elkhart’s metropolitan area has 3% unemployment, and the lowest in the state is in the Columbus area in Batholomew County at 2.7% for November.

The national average is at 3.7%, also unchanged from the prior month.

