Fort Wayne named among top cities for first-time homebuyers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you’re looking to buy your first home, you could do a whole lot worse than Fort Wayne.

That’s according to a study by personal finance technology company Smart Asset, which listed Fort Wayne as the fifth-best city in the U.S. for first-time homebuyers. The study analyzed data on 12 metrics across four major categories: home market favorability, affordability, livability, and employment.

Median annual housing costs in the Fort Wayne area make up only about 18% of the median household income.

Grand Rapids, Michigan came in at #1. Fort Wayne was the only area city to rank within the top 40.

Read the full study here.