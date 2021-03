FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The National Civic League has announced that Fort Wayne is one of 20 finalists chosen to compete for being named an “All America City”.

The city submitted an application for consideration in February according to officials. The award has been given to 10 communities each year since 1949 and recognizes cities for engaging residents in efforts to tackle critical challenges.

Fort Wayne has been named an All-America City previously in 1983, 1998 and 2009.