Fort Wayne nabs spot in Top 15 cities to work from home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne continues to look better to professionals at all levels as a recent study puts the Summit City in the Top 20 nationally.

Fort Wayne ranked as the #14 large city out of nearly 2500 cities rated overall for working from home.

96% of Fort Wayne Residents have access to two or more high speed broadband providers according to the Advisor-Smith study that also noted that a three bedroom home in Fort Wayne is 58% less than average for a large city.

The Summit City scored 73 points for weather and 80 points for safety on a 100 point scale. Scottsdale, Arizona nabbed the top spot in this year’s study. Columbus was the top spot in the Buckeye State at 22nd.