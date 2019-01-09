Fort Wayne mother sentenced to 10 years in prison for shaking baby

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne mother will spend the next ten years in prison after being charged for shaking, and injuring, her three-month-old son in 2016.

The Journal Gazette reports Morgan Braun, 22, was found guilty in November of felony neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.

Braun and the baby’s father, Eugene Estrada Jr., took the child to the hospital in December of 2016, where doctors found a brain bleed and other symptoms indicating the boy had been shaken.

Estrada was sentenced to 14 years in prison last July.