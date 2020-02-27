Fort Wayne mom: prosecutors dropped gun charges on man who later allegedly killed teen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman says authorities dropped the ball in the case of a man who was arrested last week for the murder of a 15-year-old.

Linda Alvarez tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 22-year-old Cameron Hallett should’ve already been behind bars for coming to her house and pointing a gun at her son’s head, but even after working with police, the charges in that case were dropped.

“Obviously we were very angry and we reached out to the detectives. No one’s ever called us back,” Alvarez says. “For him to just walk scot-free like he did nothing wrong…”

Prosecutors say her case needed more investigation in order to prosecute, and that’s why the charges were dropped.

Hallett allegedly fatally shot Eric McDonnell last week in an attack that was caught on surveillance video. He’s now being held without bond.