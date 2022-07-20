Fort Wayne Metal Recycling Company Forms New Strategic Partnership

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne-based recycling company Sortera Alloys Inc. is forming a strategic partnership with Novelis Inc. Novelis, which is a sustainable aluminum solutions provider based in Atlanta, says the partnership will allow it to utilize Sortera’s sorting technologies, including data analytics and sensors. Novelis tells Inside Indiana Business that the partnership will enable it to recycle and re-use larger amounts of automotive post-production and post-consumer scrap. With Sortera’s scrap metal sorting technology, Novelis says it will be able to separate mixed scrap into individual alloys, recycling the materials back into their original product. In addition, Novelis says the partnership supports its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint by 30% by 2026 and to be carbon neutral by 2050.