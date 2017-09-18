Fort Wayne median income, poverty rates both grow

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The average Fort Wayne resident is bringing in a slightly bigger paycheck.

Fort Wayne’s median household income went up 1% to just over $45,000 last year, according to the US Census Bureau, but it’s still behind the state average of over $52,000 and the national average of around $57,600.

The Census Bureau surveyed almost 104,000 Fort Wayne households, according to the Journal Gazette, and found an equal number of homes that were above and below the median.

Fort Wayne’s poverty rate is also up 2% from 2015 to 19%, while the US Poverty Rate is at 14%, practically the same as Indiana’s statewide average.

Fort Wayne’s median household income is still higher than that in Indianapolis and South Bend.