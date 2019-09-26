Fort Wayne mayoral candidates face off in first debate

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Democrat Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and his November opponent, Republican Tim Smith, faced off in their first debate last night at the Grand Wayne Center.

Smith touted his status as someone from the outside, saying his experience in the business sector will lead to new and better ideas to help promote Fort Wayne to the world while attacking Henry’s record on public safety and the problems with Red River Waste Solutions’ trash pickups.

Henry pointed to Fort Wayne’s growth and success since he took office, saying the city has become the talk of the state, and took a shot at Smith’s budget ideas, saying “you can’t just do a people-based budget in a municipality. There are too many variables. A city is not a business.”

The debate was hosted by the Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana. You can watch the majority of the debate below (the beginning was cut off by technical difficulties).