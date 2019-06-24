Fort Wayne Mayor to provide update on City’s trash collector Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry will hold a press conference Tuesday to provide an update on the City’s garbage and recycling collection efforts.

The City’s trash collector, Red River Waste Solutions, has been fined hundreds of thousands of dollars for missed and late trash pickups since being hired in January of last year.

The City Council also declared the contractor in breach of contract.

Trash collection issues have also been a hot topic for this fall’s Mayoral election candidates, with Republican candidate Tim Smith saying if he’s elected mayor, he would hire a new trash service entirely.

Mayor Henry responded by saying the company is doing the best it can.

Tuesday’s press conference will take place at 1 p.m. in the Mayor’s Office at Citizen’s Square.