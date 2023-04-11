Fort Wayne Mayor Spotlights Local Non-Profit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A local non-profit received a well-deserved recognition from Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry on Monday. Mayor Henry joined volunteers with Homebound Meals on Wheels while they prepared food to deliver to area shut-ins. Henry told our partners in news at 21Alive that he wanted to spotlight the important role these volunteers play within the community for National Volunteer Month in April. Leaders say Homebound Meals works with the Volunteer Center to better serve those in need.

In 2022, they say the Volunteer Center contributed a total of 94,374 volunteer hours equaling $2,826,501. Volunteer Center Executive Director Ani Etter believes the partnerships between the nonprofit and other area organizations indicate how coming together can help solve problems that continue to impact the city.