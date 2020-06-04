Fort Wayne Mayor, Police Chief to join protesters for Unity March

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An attempt to open a dialogue.

A Unity March involving protesters, Fort Wayne Police Chief Steve Reed, and Mayor Tom Henry is set for this afternoon in downtown Fort Wayne from the Allen County Courthouse to State Boulevard. Henry tells WOWO News it’s an attempt to show protesters that city officials are on their side:

“We felt it may be a good way for all of us to… since we all want the same end result, to show that we are in this together,” Henry said. “We may have different ways of expressing ourselves,” he added.

Both men are expected to speak at the event, but it’s unclear if they’ll be speaking directly with those protesting incidents nationwide of police brutality against African Americans.