Fort Wayne Mayor joins effort denouncing Trump’s Climate Accord decision

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry is positioning himself directly against President Donald Trump over climate change.
Henry announced on social media Friday that he was joining the Mayors National Climate Action Agenda, a group of mayors throughout the US that joined up to denounce Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Accord, and committed to ignoring Trump’s decision and adopting the agreement themselves, on a local level.
Henry says Trump’s decision left him “deeply concerned,” adding the city has already taken several steps to use less energy and improve the quality of area waterways.
The mayors of Gary and Bloomington are also a part of the movement, as are the governors of ten states.
Read Henry’s full statement below.
I am deeply concerned about @POTUS decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord. pic.twitter.com/Ts4eU8vOzZ
— Mayor Tom Henry (@MayorTomHenry) June 2, 2017
Henry’s actions don’t surprise me. He can’t spend taxpayers’ money fast enough. Witness the wonderful river cruise project he has endorsed. Who in their right mind wants to float down local rivers and look down into muddy water? Wait …. if the rivers are cleaned up, maybe we could view all the old sofas and maybe even a ’57 Buick that was discarded in the river years ago.
The Democratic Party has become a leftist Marxist group who regularly want to undo the traditions of this country. I once was a Democratic precinct committeeman, but the party has totally turned its back on the working and middle classes. Hopefully, Henry will not run again as mayor, but if he does I will be glad to support his opponent(s).
Tom Henry. What an idiot… Less time virtue signaling, more time fixing the CRIME issues here in the Southeast part of town!