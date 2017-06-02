Fort Wayne Mayor joins effort denouncing Trump’s Climate Accord decision

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry is positioning himself directly against President Donald Trump over climate change.

Henry announced on social media Friday that he was joining the Mayors National Climate Action Agenda, a group of mayors throughout the US that joined up to denounce Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Accord, and committed to ignoring Trump’s decision and adopting the agreement themselves, on a local level.

Henry says Trump’s decision left him “deeply concerned,” adding the city has already taken several steps to use less energy and improve the quality of area waterways.

The mayors of Gary and Bloomington are also a part of the movement, as are the governors of ten states.

Read Henry’s full statement below.