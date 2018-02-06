Fort Wayne Mayor embracing social media

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s no secret that Fort Wayne officials are hoping to lure more millenials to the city. So it should be no surprise that its Mayor, Tom Henry, has embraced social media as a way to connect with folks in that age group.

“We’re to the point now, where we use it pretty extensively,” Henry says.

He tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 he’s personally got more than 5,800 followers on Twitter, but his spokesman John Perlich says the city’s actually reaching more than 50,000 people a week over various social media accounts.

“It’s a way for us to share our story, some people may not have the time to read the paper or to watch a newscast, but they might have a few minutes to click on a link where they can see a story that we have announced earlier in that day,” Perlich says.

Henry takes questions from the public on Facebook Live about once a month, for a half hour at a time.