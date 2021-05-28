Fort Wayne mass vaccination clinic to relocate

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Allen County is moving.

The Allen County Health Department tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 the clinic at the Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne will be shutting down on June 17th due to a drop in demand for the shots, with everything moving to the Health Department’s annex facility on New Haven Avenue.

At one point they saw up to 900 patients per day, but that number has now dropped to about a third as many. Most pharmacies are also offering walk-in vaccinations now as well.

Officials are hoping that the numbers of people getting the shots will go back up at least a little due to schools letting out for the summer.