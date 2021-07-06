Fort Wayne manufacturing plant announces expansion plans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne manufacturing plant will be expanding in the coming years.

Strataflo Products will invest up to $2.3-million into its plant on Lakeview Drive and add 10 jobs by the end of 2024, according to a press release from Greater Fort Wayne, Inc.

The company has been making industrial valves for the food and beverage, military, construction, and water industries, among others, for more than 80 years.

The expansion will involve almost doubling their existing manufacturing space and installing new machinery.