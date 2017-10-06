Fort Wayne man will serve 26 years in prison

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 26 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and maintaining a drug-involved premises.

According to documents in the case, 37-year-old Booker T. Sewell was distributing multiple kilograms of cocaine and pounds of marijuana from his Fort Wayne home.

He was sentenced to 120 months imprisonment for the gun charge and 192 months imprisonment on the drug charge. Sewell will also serve two years of supervised release and was ordered to forfeit $21,917.