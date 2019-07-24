Fort Wayne man shot in head, in critical condition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is fighting for his life after a shooting that happened Tuesday night in Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says officers were called to a home in the 2900 block of Lillie Street a little before 9:30pm after a man was shot in the head.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, and it’s unclear if the shooting was an accident or intentional.

Police are investigating and are asking anyone who knows what happened to call Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 (STOP).