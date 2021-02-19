Fort Wayne man seriously injured in snowmobile crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man suffered serious injuries in a snowmobile crash Thursday night.

Indiana Conservation Officers were called to private property near Minnich and Maples at 5:09 p.m.

A 54-year-old man was operating a snowmobile on private property without the landowner’s permission and struck a ditch, ejecting him from the snowmobile.

Officials say the man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center. He suffered multiple fractures and internal injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.