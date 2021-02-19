Fort Wayne man seriously injured in snowmobile crash

By
Caleb Hatch
-
(Photo Supplied/ Department of Natural Resources)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man suffered serious injuries in a snowmobile crash Thursday night.

Indiana Conservation Officers were called to private property near Minnich and Maples at 5:09 p.m.

A 54-year-old man was operating a snowmobile on private property without the landowner’s permission and struck a ditch, ejecting him from the snowmobile.

Officials say the man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center. He suffered multiple fractures and internal injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here