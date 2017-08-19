Fort Wayne man in serious condition after shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is in critical condition after a shooting late Friday night in Fort Wayne.

Police responded to the 4300 block of Gaywood Drive at around 11:20 p.m. They found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound two blocks away at Senate Avenue and Southpark Drive.

Officials say the shooting occurred in the front yard of a home in the 4300 block of Gaywood Drive, and the victim then walked to where police found him.

That man was transported to the hospital in serious condition, but has since been downgraded to critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time. If you have any information on this shooting, please call (260) 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.