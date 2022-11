FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – 22-year-old Mathew Cramer was sentenced to life without parole on Monday in the case involving the death and dismemberment of 55-year-old Shane Nguyen in April of 2021.

Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that a jury found Cramer guilty of murder, abuse of a corpse, and resisting law enforcement.

Cramer apologized Nguyen’s family during his sentencing.