Fort Wayne man sentenced to 70 years in 2016 murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 70 years behind bars for a 2016 murder outside the State Grill.

Quentin Stewart was sentenced to 60 years for murder and 10 years for the use of a firearm according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. He also must pay $7,300 in restitution and was given 418 days of jail credit.

Stewart was convicted of murder last month in the shooting death of Codi McCann outside of State Grill in December of 2016.

Prosecutors say the shooting was during a marijuana robbery.

Stewart was arrested last year, but his first trial ended in a deadlocked jury.