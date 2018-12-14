Fort Wayne man sentenced to 50 years for slaying of wife

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Thursday in Allen Superior Court, a sentence of 50 years was handed down to Julio Rodriguez, 47, for killing his wife with a machete.

In November, Rodriguez pleaded guilty to the murder of Lucia Aviles Segura, 41, in the basement of their home on Baxter Street, according to the Journal Gazette. Jose Rodriguez, Julio’s brother, called the police on the early morning of May 30 telling them to come to the home because his sister-in-law had been killed.

Julio Rodriguez stated he and his wife were fighting in the basement, then he grabbed the knife and “accidentally cut her throat” twice. The couple’s 16-year-old son was home at the time.