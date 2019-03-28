Fort Wayne man sentenced to 15 years behind bars

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday.

43-year-old Abraham Stewart pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, in January 2017 Stewart ran from Fort Wayne police officers who were trying to track him down for an unrelated matter. When he was apprehended, he was found in possession of a loaded handgun, despite having at least three prior felony convictions.

The felony convictions, along with this offense, qualified Stewart to be sentenced as an armed career criminal.

In addition to his 15-year jail sentence, Stewart was sentenced to three years of supervised release.