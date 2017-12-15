Fort Wayne man sentenced for sex trafficking

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 30-year-old Fort Wayne man will spend the next 6 years in prison.

US Attorney Thomas Kirsch II announced Friday that Patrick Davis was sentenced to 74 months in prison, followed by 2 years of supervised release. He was arrested in 2016 after engaging a female minor in an online conversation, with the plans of convincing her to run away from home with him and eventually forcing her into prostitution to earn money for him.

He was arrested in May 2016 after he was stopped by police for a traffic violation, and then the girl, then 14, told the officers what he had done.