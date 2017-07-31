Fort Wayne man sentenced to prison for murder when he was 12 now free

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man who, at age 12, became Indiana’s youngest juvenile convict sentenced as an adult, is trying to move on with his life.

19-year-old Paul Gingerich was released from prison in March of this year, almost seven years since he and 15-year-old Colt Lundy shot and killed Lundy’s stepfather, Phil Danner, in Kosciusko County.

At the time, both were sentenced as adults to 25 year prison terms after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit murder. Gingerich was resentenced in 2013 after new juvenile sentencing guidelines were released.

He now lives with his mother in Fort Wayne, where he’ll wear a GPS bracelet until July 2018, be under court supervision until February 2020, then serve 10 years probation.

His mother tells the Indy Star that Gingerich was a “good kid who did a very bad thing” and that she still believes in him. Meanwhile, Lundy is still in prison and his earliest release date is 2021.