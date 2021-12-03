Fort Wayne man sentenced on federal drug, gun charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 44-year-old Fort Wayne man has been found guilty of federal gun and drug offenses.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, Torrence Larry was convicted Thursday of dealing in cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine, as well as possessing a gun in furtherance of drug trafficking and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Larry was arrested in June 2017 after police caught him selling heroin and cocaine out of his house. A search of this home led to the discovery of the drugs. He will be sentenced in March 2022.