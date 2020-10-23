Fort Wayne man sentenced on federal drug charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to more than 16-and-a-half years in prison on federal drug trafficking charges.

40-year-old Damien Thomas was sentenced this week after pleading guilty to possessing multiple controlled substances with the intent to distribute them, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to US Attorney Thomas Kirsch.

Thomas was sentenced to 201 months in prison, followed by 5 years probation, after being caught selling fentanyl and cocaine back in April 2018.

Police also found heroin, crystal meth, marijuana, two guns, and more than 1,300 rounds of ammo in his home at the time of the arrest.