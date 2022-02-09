Fort Wayne Man Sentenced In Federal Child Porn Case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): 48-year-old, David Miller was sentenced to 84 months in prison after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography, the US Attorney’s Office says. According to our partners in news at ABC21, Miller was also handed five years of supervised release.

Court documents say in September of 2018, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received a tip that Miller had uploaded explicit videos and a photo of children online. When he was interviewed in December of 2018, they say Miller admitted to receiving links to explicit photos of children, ages 3 to 17, and admitted there would be “a lot” of these images saved to his account.