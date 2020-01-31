Fort Wayne man sentenced in 2019 robberies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for robbing a credit union twice in the same week and a separate burglary case.

Michael Coates, 59, was sentenced to 12 years for robbery and six years for burglary, with the sentences served consecutively, according to the Journal Gazette.

RELATED: Fort Wayne credit union robbed second time in less than one week, arrest made

Coates pleaded guilty earlier this month to two counts of robbery for robbing the Three Rivers Federal Credit Union back on Aug. 1 and Aug. 6, leaving with cash.

Meanwhile, police say Coates went into a man’s home on July 31 and tried to take two guns and a wallet.

His defense attorney told the court the robberies and burglary was to obtain money for a drug habit.