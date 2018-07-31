Fort Wayne man sentenced for child porn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison on child pornography charges.

37-year-old Darin Kaufman was sentenced after pleading guilty to one county of receiving child porn, and one count of possession of child porn. The US Attorney’s Office says he did so between January and November of 2014.

Police found several sexually explicit images in his possession from different child pornography images that are known to law enforcement. He pleaded guilty back in May 2016.

He’ll also have to serve 5 years on probation once he’s released from prison.