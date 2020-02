FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man will spend the next 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to child porn-related charges.

40-year-old Jeremiah Montel was sentenced Wednesday to 180 months in prison, 5 years probation upon release, and a fine of $5,000.

Montel pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor. Prosecutors say between April 2017 and April 2017, he enticed a minor to produce child pornography.

He was caught through an investigation by an FBI task force.