FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Antonio Cortez Harris, 25 of Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 70 months imprisonment and 3 years of supervised release.

Harris was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime.

On or around February 9, 2016, Harris possessed with intent to distribute less than 100 grams or more of a substance that contained a detectable amount of heroin.