Fort Wayne man sentenced to 70 months for drug trafficking

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana, Clifford D. Johnson, announces that Ronnie Rutherford Jr., age 40, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was sentenced before United States District Court Judge Theresa Springmann on federal convictions of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Rutherford was sentenced to 70 months imprisonment and 2 years of supervised release.

According to documents filed in this case, between December 30, 2013 and February 17, 2014, Ruthererford possessed a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possessed a firearm after having been convicted felony Attempted Burglary and felony Theft.

This case was the result of an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the assistance of Fort Wayne Police Department and was handled by Assistant United States Attorney Anthony W. Geller.